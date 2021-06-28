Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Diageo alerts:

OTCMKTS DGEAF traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.18. Diageo has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $50.61.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.