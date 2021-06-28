Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

DBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of DBD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.71. 586,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.37. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

