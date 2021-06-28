DigixDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $53,921.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $406.48 or 0.01176529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $36.56 million and approximately $53,921.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00096016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00666952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 89,948 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.