Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Position Increased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $63.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

