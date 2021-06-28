Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) & LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Head-To-Head Review

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A LGI Homes 14.54% 32.58% 19.82%

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and LGI Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.88 $79.09 million N/A N/A LGI Homes $2.37 billion 1.62 $323.89 million $11.59 13.25

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of LGI Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dream Finders Homes and LGI Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75 LGI Homes 2 4 2 0 2.00

Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.97%. LGI Homes has a consensus price target of $154.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.77%. Given LGI Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Dream Finders Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

