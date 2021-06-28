Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4,942.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after buying an additional 1,285,984 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,350 shares of company stock worth $4,301,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBX. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.