DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $131.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

