Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,686,000 after acquiring an additional 152,573 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,605,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $65.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.39.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJW. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

