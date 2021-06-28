Duality Advisers LP Has $728,000 Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 63.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $103.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.39. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

