Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $152.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

