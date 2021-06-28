Duality Advisers LP Purchases 1,591 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,456,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 33.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $65.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.46. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,873 shares of company stock valued at $793,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

