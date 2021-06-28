Duality Advisers LP Takes $787,000 Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $80,218,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 213,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,384,000 after buying an additional 94,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amedisys by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Shares of AMED opened at $249.72 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.10 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

