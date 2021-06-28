Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Shares Gap Down to $22.79

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $22.21. Dun & Bradstreet shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 4,774 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.25.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

