Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the mining company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.62. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$7.22 and a twelve month high of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,135.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.