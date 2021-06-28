Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.12

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $43.64 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00054846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.20 or 0.00645183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

