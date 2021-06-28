Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Up to $77.61

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.61, but opened at $79.89. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $79.80, with a volume of 65 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on DY. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after buying an additional 114,981 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,564,000 after acquiring an additional 220,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

