Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 4,902 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 366.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $326.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

