Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $232.42 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

