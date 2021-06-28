Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 22,409 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.34.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

