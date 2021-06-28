Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 22,602 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 665.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

NYSE LW opened at $80.68 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.