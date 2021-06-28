DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €117.69 ($138.46).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €110.32 ($129.79) on Friday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50-day moving average of €103.73.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

