E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,681 shares during the period. E.Merge Technology Acquisition comprises approximately 1.1% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 4.51% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $26,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,460,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 898,450 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,078,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ETAC opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.