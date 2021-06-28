Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Down 99.0% in June

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ECAOF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32. Eco has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
