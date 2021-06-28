Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Down 99.0% in June

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECAOF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32. Eco has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.