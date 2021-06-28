Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EGTYF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

