Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stake Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 119.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,983,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,381 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $266,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

