Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0063

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Electroneum has a market cap of $113.04 million and $270,282.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,876,392,571 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

