Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Raised to $2.50 at CIBC

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price upped by CIBC to $2.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11,270.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 76.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

