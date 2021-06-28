Elgethun Capital Management Sells 1,908 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Elgethun Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. The Bancorp makes up 1.5% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,645. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

