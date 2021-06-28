Ellaism Price Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $110,724.57 and $21.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,003.23 or 0.05862617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00121237 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,371,130 coins and its circulating supply is 46,319,799 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

