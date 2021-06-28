Elrond Trading Down 3.7% This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $46.49 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $70.91 or 0.00205602 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00032443 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00034133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.12 or 0.02908608 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,965,340 coins and its circulating supply is 17,692,270 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

