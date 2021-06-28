Emercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $20,790.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,626,670 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

