Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Head to Head Survey

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Emergent Capital and Prudential Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A Prudential Financial 4.88% 7.56% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Emergent Capital and Prudential Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Prudential Financial 0 9 2 0 2.18

Prudential Financial has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.03%. Given Prudential Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emergent Capital and Prudential Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A Prudential Financial $54.15 billion 0.76 -$374.00 million $10.21 10.22

Emergent Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prudential Financial.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats Emergent Capital on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block. The company offers investment management services and solutions related to public fixed income, public equity, real estate debt and equity, private credit and other alternatives, and multi-asset class strategies to institutional and retail clients, as well as its general account. It provides a range of retirement investment, and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors; and group life, long-term and short-term group disability, and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance in the United States, primarily to institutional clients for use in connection with employee and membership benefits plans, as well as sells accidental death and dismemberment and other supplemental health solutions, and provides plan administration services in connection with its insurance coverages. The company develops and distributes individual variable and fixed annuity products, principally to the mass affluent and affluent markets; and individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets in the United States. In addition, it provides third-party life, health, Medicare, property and casualty, and personal finance products to retail shoppers through its digital and independent agent channels. The company offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

