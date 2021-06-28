Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.44.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$38.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Empire has a 1 year low of C$32.08 and a 1 year high of C$42.93. The firm has a market cap of C$10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

