Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 177,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 520.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $140.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

