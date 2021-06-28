Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FedEx were worth $34,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $293.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.55. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.31.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.