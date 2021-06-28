Encompass Health Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Encompass Health has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC stock opened at $81.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.01.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.