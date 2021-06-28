Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the May 31st total of 261,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.3 days.

ELEZF traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.13. Endesa has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELEZF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

