Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 52.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 75.4% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $692,690.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.49 or 0.00381122 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00015863 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001104 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

