Energy Web Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $191.01 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00018253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00139537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00163859 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,016.74 or 1.00592654 BTC.

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

