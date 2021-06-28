Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 5,600 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $13,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 77,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCF opened at $14.60 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

