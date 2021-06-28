Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 900 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSR opened at $79.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.42. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,657.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

