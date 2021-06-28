Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NYMT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

