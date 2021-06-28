Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Materion were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Materion by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $78.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. Materion Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

