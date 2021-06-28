Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 7,600 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

