Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STOK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

STOK stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

