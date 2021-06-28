Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $332,000 Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after buying an additional 306,245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 84.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $48.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

