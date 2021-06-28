Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) COO Sells $194,535.55 in Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $194,535.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,495. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

EVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

