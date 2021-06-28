Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $541.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 234,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 161,712 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 68.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 108,321 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

