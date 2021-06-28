Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $890.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $790.00 to $890.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $783.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $749.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

