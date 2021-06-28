Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ETTYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

ETTYF remained flat at $$36.40 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

